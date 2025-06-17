Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 647 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in ASML by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ASML by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $775.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

