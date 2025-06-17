iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4,335.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,094 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $97,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

