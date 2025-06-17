Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Director Sells C$4,037,064.53 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCGet Free Report) Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$309.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$218.58 and a twelve month high of C$315.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$282.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$310.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.