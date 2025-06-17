Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Director Sells C$4,037,064.53 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$309.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$218.58 and a twelve month high of C$315.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$282.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$310.90.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

