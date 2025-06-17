Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey Sells 3,956 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 562 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $70,160.08.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 180 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $20,709.00.

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE SHAK opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

