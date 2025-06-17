Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 45,857 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $1,535,750.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,076,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,041,898.04. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $316,790.00.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $981.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $350.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.