Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,776.50. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $1,154,500.00.

CWAN stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

