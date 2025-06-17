Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,652.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

