58,907 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after buying an additional 3,658,528 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,535,000 after buying an additional 3,457,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after buying an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.