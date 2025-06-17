Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after buying an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

