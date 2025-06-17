Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $6.33. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 2,071 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

See Also

