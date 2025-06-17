Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $136.90

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.2%
BAH opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $190.59.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
