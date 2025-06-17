Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $136.90

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after acquiring an additional 237,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after acquiring an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

