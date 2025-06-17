BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $37.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8%

BWA opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

