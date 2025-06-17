Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $116.70

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.70.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,371,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

