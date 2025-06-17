AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.90.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

