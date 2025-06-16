Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Expands By 78.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.6 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

NWARF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

