Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Expands By 78.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.6 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
NWARF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.