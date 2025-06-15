Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 89,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $143.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $117.99 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

