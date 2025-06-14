West Branch Capital LLC Takes $171,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.