Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,601,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,697,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,461,000 after buying an additional 851,399 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,869,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

