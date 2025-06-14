Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,947,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

NYSE:TYL opened at $580.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.50 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.20, for a total value of $613,036.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,558.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $14,480,366. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

