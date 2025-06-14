Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Lovesac updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.830–0.580 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.360 EPS.
Lovesac Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 344.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 391.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lovesac
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.