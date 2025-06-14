Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Lovesac updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.830–0.580 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.360 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 344.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 391.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

