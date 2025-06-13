Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.