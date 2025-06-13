Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $78,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

