Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $380.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.93 and its 200 day moving average is $375.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

