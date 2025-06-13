Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.