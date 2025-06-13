Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

