Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 906 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $124.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.89 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

