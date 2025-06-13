CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

TJX opened at $124.34 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

