Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $380.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

