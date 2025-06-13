Randolph Co Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $274.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

