The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

