Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
