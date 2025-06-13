SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 96,758 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 600.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

