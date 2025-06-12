Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $33.56

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,616,000 after buying an additional 6,057,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after purchasing an additional 172,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,739,000 after purchasing an additional 563,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

