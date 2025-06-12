Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $33.56

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SGRY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ SGRY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surgery Partners
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.