Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,525,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.06. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

