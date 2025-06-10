Gearbox Protocol Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.07 million and $1.51 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00410942 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,402,740.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

