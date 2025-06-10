Ignition (FBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $476,608.06

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Ignition token can now be bought for $108,590.87 or 0.99917257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $88.77 million and approximately $476,608.06 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108,721.30 or 1.00037269 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,706.12 or 1.00023302 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. Ignition’s official website is www.fxn.xyz.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Function is 109,970.13839989 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $180,403.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.