Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTSR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Metsera Stock Up 19.5%

NASDAQ:MTSR traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 1,489,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12. Metsera has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metsera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

