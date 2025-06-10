The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 217.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.