eCash Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. eCash has a market cap of $447.58 million and $13.40 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00006425 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,680.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00396139 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00031270 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000040 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,876,985,922,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,876,979,672,583 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
