Dymension Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.53 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Dymension has a total market cap of $93.70 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,047,002,256 coins and its circulating supply is 305,175,412 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,046,980,553 with 304,938,830 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.30307656 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,962,175.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

