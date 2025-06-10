Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $99.04 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Prom has a total market cap of $99.04 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.43 or 0.00004993 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00003061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00004808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37447043 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,035,086.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

