Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

