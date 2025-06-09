Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

