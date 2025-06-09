Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $8,967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IART stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

