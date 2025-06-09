Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 627 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 43,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.44 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.76.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

