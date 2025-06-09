Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.8% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 65,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

