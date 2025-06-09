Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 13,199,634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

