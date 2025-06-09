American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 89809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

