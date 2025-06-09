iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.86 and last traded at C$33.77, with a volume of 14823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.77.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.02.
About iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income.
