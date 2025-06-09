Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.